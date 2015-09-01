Sept 1 ROS AGRO PLC , the holding company of Rusagro Group, says:

* The board of directors has recommended to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Oct. 2 to approve the dividends for H1 2015.

* The recommendation of the board is to pay as dividends 25 percent of net income for H1 2015 or 1.8 billion roubles ($27.1 million);

* The dividend will be 76.45 roubles (gross) per ordinary share, or 15.29 roubles (gross) per GDR;

* The payment of the dividends will be made in U.S. dollars, based on the official foreign exchange rate established by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation on August 31, 2015, which is 66.4779. As a result the company will pay USD $1.15 per share (gross), or $0.23 (gross) per GDR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)