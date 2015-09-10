BRIEF-Ellington Financial LLC reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 10 Uralkali :
* Says Sberbank will open it a non-revolving credit line with a $1.5 billion limit;
* Funds under the committed credit line are available for utilisation from Sept. 9, 2015, till March 3, 2017;
* The funds will be provided on an unsecured basis and the company will not be required to use the full amount of the credit line;
* The credit line will be used as a reserve facility for the refinancing of the existing loans according to their repayment schedules and to finance existing investments of the company. Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 4 Investors pulled $3.7 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, retreating after three straight weeks of adding cash to those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.