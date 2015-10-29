BRIEF-PATI Games raises 73.73 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
Oct 29 (Reuters) -
* Russia's Megafon says board recommends paying 64.51 roubles ($1.01) per share in nine month dividends Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 63.7750 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Says it raised 73.73 billion won in private placement of 9.7 million shares of the company
* Knosys raises $1.5 million through convertible note issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: