Nov 10 Magnit says:

* Net retail sales rose 19.36 percent year-on-year in October to 79.0 billion roubles ($1.2 billion);

* During October the company opened (net) 203 stores;

* Preliminary consolidated unaudited net retail revenue (excl. VAT) in 10M 2015 increased by 26.16 percent in rouble terms (compared to 10M 2014) and stood at 767.7 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.5300 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)