BRIEF-Guangdong Chant Group's unit gets approval for biomass power project
* Says unit gets local government's approval for biomass power project worth 362.5 million yuan ($52.53 million)
Nov 23 Ros Agro PLC (Rusagro) says:
* Q3 2015 net profit rose 75 percent, year-on-year, to 10.868 billion roubles ($166.08 million);
* Q3 2015 Adjusted EBITDA up 35 percent, year-on-year, at 6.414 billion roubles;
* Q3 2015 sales rise 21 percent, year-on-year, to 17.769 billion roubles;
* Net debt position as of Sept. 30 was 866 million roubles ($13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.4400 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)
* Says its Chairman Xu Jiancheng has been arrested by police due to alleged contract fraud