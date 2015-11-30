BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
Nov 30 Russia's Expobank says:
* Has agreed to buy the Russian unit of Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc ;
* The deal is expected to close at the beginning of Q2 2016, subject to the Bank of Russia approval. Further company coverage: (Moscow newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.