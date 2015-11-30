BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties prices public offering of 9 mln shares at $16.50/share
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Ros Agro PLC (Rusagro) says:
* Rusagro has acquired all existing debt, as well as 19.97 percent of shares of the Razgulay Group from Vnesheconombank (VEB);
* The transaction cost amounted to 33.9 billion roubles ($509 million);
* The company obtained a loan in the amount of 33.9 billion roubles for 13 years at a low effective interest rate. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.6025 roubles) (Moscow newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 10 Copper edged up on Wednesday following a dip in London Metal Exchange stockpiles, although concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data continued to drag.