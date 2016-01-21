Jan 21 Russia's Uralkali :

* Says its Board of Directors has resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on March 15;

* Says EGM will be asked to review a major transaction with Sberbank - a credit line in the amount of up to $3.9 billion;

* Says the credit line's purpose is refinancing of earlier credits received from the bank as well as other general corporate purposes, which may be secured by way of pledge to Sberbank of 20.1 percent of Uralkali shares;

* Says to offer 158.63 roubles ($1.93) per share of the company to shareholders if they vote against the reorganisation, or cancellation of the previously approved reorganisation.