Dec 28 Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, in
an interview to state Rossiya-24 television, says:
* "I would recommend our management buy more rather than
sell Norilsk Nickel. We are interested in earning money on
equity stakes. Control of this company belongs to other
companies. Therefore, we will follow the development of this
company, it pays a pretty good dividend yield. I think we will
increase, we can go up to five (percent)... We have not made
this decision yet."
* "Yota, as a subsidiary (of Megafon), can use Megafon
infrastructure. The next step will be a merger of the two
companies within Megafon infrastructure... In a couple of years
we will have a certain result."
* "Our investment in the Chinese assets can be divided into
strategic and financial. For example, we have made quite large
investments in smartphone maker Xiaomi at the beginning of the
creation of the company. Today it's almost the number one in
China. The second company - online marketplace JD.com. There we
have made quite serious investments... These are our strategic
investments. Internet retailer Alibaba is a financial
(investment), because we have been largely exiting this company.
We have increased the initial investment by 5-6 times."
* "At the same time we are making tentative investments in
the Indian market. We believe in these markets and in the growth
of these economies. I am sure we will be successful in these
projects."
