PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 Dixy Group says:
* Total revenue rose in December by 14.4 percent, year-on-year, to around 28 billion roubles ($344.70 million);
* Full-year 2015 revenue increased 18.9 percent to 272.3 billion roubles;
* Like-for-like sales were up 1.4 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 and up 3.1 percent in FY 2015.
* Opened 513 new stores on net basis, bringing its total number of stores to 2,708 as of Dec. 31, 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 81.2300 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.