BRIEF-Auto Partner to issue series J shares via private subscription
* RESOLVES TO ISSUE 11,550,000 SERIES J SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 4.90 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 9 Dixy Group :
* Announces appointment of Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva as President;
* Says Sergey Belyakov will continue as Chief Financial Officer of Dixy Group.
* Prior to joining Dixy, Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva served as Chief Operating Officer of the Jeronimo Martins Group from 2011-2015; he was also responsible for the regional operations of the group in Poland. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* RESOLVES TO ISSUE 11,550,000 SERIES J SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 4.90 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* Amazon announces two new additions to its fire tablet lineup - the Fire 7 and Fire HD 8