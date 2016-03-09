March 9 Dixy Group :

* Announces appointment of Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva as President;

* Says Sergey Belyakov will continue as Chief Financial Officer of Dixy Group.

* Prior to joining Dixy, Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva served as Chief Operating Officer of the Jeronimo Martins Group from 2011-2015; he was also responsible for the regional operations of the group in Poland. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)