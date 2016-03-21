March 21 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) says:

* Q4 2015 net profit at 7.1 billion roubles ($104 million), up from 1.4 billion roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 revenues at 113.3 billion roubles, up 5.7 percent from 107.2 billion roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA at 43.5 billion roubles, down 1.9 percent from 44.3 billion roubles in Q4 2014;

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 38.4 percent vs 41.4 percent in Q4 2014;

* FY 2015 revenue up 5.0 percent at 431.2 billion roubles;

* FY 2015 adjusted OIBDA down 2 percent at 175.5 billion roubles; OIBDA margin at 40.7 pct vs 43.6 pct in 2014;

* FY 2015 free cash flow down 10.8 percent at 51 billion roubles; capital expenditure at 96.1 billion roubles;

* Sees revenue rising by more than 4 percent in 2016; OIBDA change of between -2 percent and +1 percent; capex at 85 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.3279 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)