March 23 O'Key Group SA says:
* Q4 2015 net profit fell 57.6 percent, year-on-year, to
1.12 billion roubles ($16.55 million);
* Q4 gross profit at 11.05 billion roubles, gross margin of
23.1 percent;
* Full-year 2015 net profit down 63.6 percent to 1.92
billion roubles;
* FY 2015 EBITDA down 10.3 percent to 10.11 billion roubles,
EBITDA margin down 120 basis points to 6.2 percent;
* Capital expenditures amounted to 8.62 billion roubles in
2015;
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures in the amount of 7-10
billion roubles;
* Expects to deliver topline growth of 11-15 percent,
including the contribution from the developing discounter chain
(2015 total revenue rose 6.9 percent to 162.5 billion roubles).
($1 = 67.6545 roubles)
