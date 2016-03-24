BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 M.video says:
* 2015 net profit fell 44.4 percent to 4.5 billion roubles ($65.12 million);
* 2015 EBITDA down 32.8 percent at 8.8 billion roubles;
* 2015 EBITDA margin at 5.5 percent vs 7.6 percent in 2014;
* 2015 net revenue fell 6.4 percent to 161.7 billion roubles;
* Board of directors extends CEO Alexander Tynkovan's term by 3 years from April 1, 2016, through March 31, 2019. Further company coverage: ($1 = 69.1000 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.