BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
March 28 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) :
* Rusagro is considering buying one or two more Razgulay assets, CEO Maxim Basov told a conference call on Monday.
* Says the announced acquisition of three sugar plants from Razgulay will increase the production capacity of Rusagro's sugar division by 35 percent;
* Says the company is working on a number of acquisitions which may require an issue of shares;
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures at between 15 billion roubles and 20 billion roubles ($220 million-$294 million). Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.0800 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago