March 28 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) :

* Rusagro is considering buying one or two more Razgulay assets, CEO Maxim Basov told a conference call on Monday.

* Says the announced acquisition of three sugar plants from Razgulay will increase the production capacity of Rusagro's sugar division by 35 percent;

* Says the company is working on a number of acquisitions which may require an issue of shares;

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures at between 15 billion roubles and 20 billion roubles ($220 million-$294 million).