March 28 Russia's Rostelecom says:

* Signed an agreement with VTB bank on a credit line worth 35 billion roubles ($512 million);

* The interest rate equals to the Bank of Russia's key rate plus 1.19 percent margin;

* The five-year credit line to be used for refinancing of Rostelecom's current liabilities. Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.3604 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)