March 4 Russia's biggest iron ore producer Metalloinvest MTALI.UL says:

* Has agreed $400 mln of pre-export financing with group of banks;

* Financing to be delivered in two tranches of $150 mln and $250 mln;

* Financing could increase to $450 mln. Source text: bit.ly/1QQp2Zk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)