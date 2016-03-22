Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
March 22 Etalon Group says:
* 2015 net profit at 5.4 billion roubles ($80 million) versus 8.4 billion roubles in 2014;
* 2015 EBITDA at 7.7 billion roubles versus 10.6 billion roubles in 2014;
* 2015 revenues at 42.4 billion roubles versus 51.5 billion roubles in 2014;
* Net debt as of Dec. 31, 2015, was 7.4 billion roubles;
* The board of directors is due to consider a 2H 2015 dividend at its meeting on April 29. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.4985 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
* Says approved NCDs worth up to INR 1.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qneLlq) Further company coverage: