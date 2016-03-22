March 22 Etalon Group says:

* 2015 net profit at 5.4 billion roubles ($80 million) versus 8.4 billion roubles in 2014;

* 2015 EBITDA at 7.7 billion roubles versus 10.6 billion roubles in 2014;

* 2015 revenues at 42.4 billion roubles versus 51.5 billion roubles in 2014;

* Net debt as of Dec. 31, 2015, was 7.4 billion roubles;

* The board of directors is due to consider a 2H 2015 dividend at its meeting on April 29.