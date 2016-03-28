BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
March 28 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:
* Enters into agreement to purchase some of Razgulay's assets;
* To purchase 3 sugar plants in Orel and Kursk regions and parcels 86 thousand ha located around the plants;
* Plans to close the deal upon completion of all necessary corporate and legal procedures. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago