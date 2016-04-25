BRIEF-Lewis Group sees FY HEPS between 435 cents and 373 cents per share
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
April 25 Magnit says:
* Q1 net profit at 8.24 billion roubles ($124.3 million), down 13.03 percent from 9.48 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Q1 EBITDA at 19.79 billion roubles, down 2.97 percent from 20.40 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Q1 EBITDA margin at 7.75 percent, down from 9.32 percent in Q1 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.2950 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* Says merchandise sales for year were 2.2% lower than last year with like-for-like merchandise sales down 9.3%
FRANKFURT, May 17 South African retail group Steinhoff on Wednesday said it was kicking off a process to separately list its African retail businesses on the Johannesburg stock exchange.