April 28 Megafon says:

* The board of directors of the company recommended payment of a final dividend for 2015 in the amount of 30 billion roubles ($460.8 million), equivalent to 48.4 roubles per ordinary share.

* The board will also make a recommendation later this year for the payment of an interim dividend for 2016, the amount of which will be based on the financial performance of the company at that point of time. Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.1093 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)