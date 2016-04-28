April 28 Cherkizovo Group says:

* Q1 poultry sales volumes up 19 percent year-on-year to 128,227 tonnes; the average price during the first quarter of 2016 dropped by 8 percent, year-on-year;

* Q1 pork sales volumes up 7 percent year-on-year to 40,138 tonnes; the average price decreased by 16 percent, year-on- year