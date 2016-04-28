BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Yandex NV says:
* Q1 net profit falls 50 percent year-on-year to 1.1 billion roubles ($17 million) mainly due to a foreign exchange loss;
* Q1 adjusted net income up 41 percent year-on-year at 3.2 billion roubles;
* Q1 consolidated revenue up 34 percent year-on-year at 16.5 billion roubles;
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 62 percent year-on-year at 5.8 billion roubles;
* Raises FY 2016 revenue growth forecast to 15-19 percent from 12-18 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8422 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.