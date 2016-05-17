BRIEF-Inventure Foods enters into first amendment to credit agreement
* Inventure Foods Inc - co, units entered into a first amendment to credit agreement and limited waiver effective as of May 12, 2017
May 17 Ros Agro Plc says:
* The board of directors on May 16, 2016, unanimously approved the adjusted distribution figures and recommended paying dividends equal to 30 percent of net income for 2015, with a total pay-out of 7.1 billion roubles.
* Given the company has already paid interim dividends for the first half of 2015, with a total pay-out of 1.8 billion roubles, the distributed amount is 5.3 billion roubles.
* Given that the company owns 2.2 million of its own GDRs (5 GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend distribution, the dividend will be 198.45 roubles or $2.90 (gross) per ordinary share or 39.69 roubles or $0.58 (gross) per GDR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
MILAN, May 17 Italy has asked the European Union to postpone its plan to launch legal actions against Rome over emissions at Fiat Chrysler, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said in a statement on Wednesday.