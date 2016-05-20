BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct
May 20 Ros Agro PLC (Rusagro) says:
* Q1 2016 net profit at 367 million roubles ($5.5 million) versus 4.25 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Net profit excluding effect of biological assets and agricultural produce revaluation at 3.16 billion roubles vs 4.74 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 4.86 billion roubles versus 5.10 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Q1 sales at 17.74 billion roubles versus 14.12 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Net debt position as of March 31, 2016, was 14.6 billion roubles.

($1 = 66.3676 roubles)
* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company