May 20 Ros Agro PLC (Rusagro) says:

* Q1 2016 net profit at 367 million roubles ($5.5 million) versus 4.25 billion roubles in Q1 2015;

* Net profit excluding effect of biological assets and agricultural produce revaluation at 3.16 billion roubles vs 4.74 billion roubles in Q1 2015;

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 4.86 billion roubles versus 5.10 billion roubles in Q1 2015;

* Q1 sales at 17.74 billion roubles versus 14.12 billion roubles in Q1 2015;

* Net debt position as of March 31, 2016, was 14.6 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3676 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)