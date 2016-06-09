BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Magnit says:
* Retail sales grew by 9.59 percent year-on-year in May to 87.7 billion roubles ($1.4 billion);
* During May, the company opened (net) 210 stores;
* Preliminary consolidated unaudited net retail revenue (excl. VAT) in January-May increased by 14.70 percent year-on-year to 430.3 billion roubles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.6150 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29