Aug 1 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:

* The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of 11.99 roubles ($0.1808) per share (23.98 roubles per ADR) on H1 2016 results.

* Based on the recommendations, the total interim dividend payout may amount to 23.96 billion roubles.

* Shareholders of record on the company's books as of Oct. 14, 2016, are entitled to the dividend. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3000 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)