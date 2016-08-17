Aug 17 O'Key Group SA says:
* H1 net loss was 786 million roubles ($12.3 million) versus
a 621 million rouble net profit in H1 2015.
* H1 EBITDA at 3.3 billion roubles versus 4.7 billion
roubles in H1 2015.
* H1 EBITDA margin at 4.0 percent vs 6.2 percent in H1 2015.
* H1 EBITDA in the segment of hypermarkets and supermarkets
at 4.6 billion roubles versus 5.2 billion roubles with EBITDA
margin of the segment decreasing to 5.6 percent from 6.8 percent
a year earlier.
* Expects FY 2016 EBITDA margin at 6.5-7.0 percent for the
segment of hypermarkets and supermarkets.
* Expects sales growth in this segment in 2016 in the range
of 5-8 percent.
($1 = 63.9580 roubles)
