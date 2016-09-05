Sept 5 MD Medical Group says:

* H1 net profit rose 28 percent year on year to 987 million roubles ($15.24 million);

* H1 EBITDA grew 32 percent year on year to 1.7 billion roubles; EBITDA margin 29 percent vs 28 percent in H1 2015;

* H1 revenue rose 29 percent year on year to 5.8 billion roubles;

* Plans to buy 100 percent of shares in NEO-Clinic, a multi-disciplinary clinic located in the centre of Tyumen;

* NEO-Clinic has an estimated value of 140 million roubles;

* The company expects to complete the transaction in October 2016, subject to approval by the Federal Antimonopoly Service.