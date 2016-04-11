April 11 Russia's MTS says:
* Approves new dividend policy for 2016-2018, management
sets a target payout of 25-26 roubles per share (50.0-52.0
roubles per ADR) annually but not less than 20 roubles per share
(40.0 roubles per ADR);
* Payments will continue to be made on a semi-annual basis;
* Board recommends 2015 dividends of 14.01 roubles per share
(28.02 roubles per ADR) or a total of 28.0 billion roubles
($420 million);
* Board will review proposals for an interim dividend in
autumn 2016;
* Considering 30 billion roubles ($450.5 million)in share
buybacks over next three years.
($1 = 66.5900 roubles)
