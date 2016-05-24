UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Cherkizovo Group says:
* Q1 net loss at 440.8 million roubles ($6.6 million) vs net profit of 2.95 billion roubles in Q1 2015;
* Q1 revenue at 18.5 billion roubles, up 8 percent, year-on-year;
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 725.4 million roubles vs 2.98 billion roubles in Q1 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.8700 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.