Aug 31 Rushydro :
* Japan's Mitsui and Japan Bank for International
Cooperation plan to sign a memorandum of interest with
Russian state-owned hydroelectric power generating company
Rushydro in buying up to 4.9 percent of Rushydro
shares, two sources told Reuters.
* The memorandum may be signed during a forum in Russia's
Vladivostok this week, but there is no final agreement to make
the deal, a source familiar with the companies' plans and a
Russian government official said.
* Rushydro declined to comment.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova)