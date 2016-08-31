Aug 31 Rushydro :

* Japan's Mitsui and Japan Bank for International Cooperation plan to sign a memorandum of interest with Russian state-owned hydroelectric power generating company Rushydro in buying up to 4.9 percent of Rushydro shares, two sources told Reuters.

* The memorandum may be signed during a forum in Russia's Vladivostok this week, but there is no final agreement to make the deal, a source familiar with the companies' plans and a Russian government official said.

* Rushydro declined to comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova)