Sept 5 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak
says:
* Iran should be given right to reach pre-sanctions oil
output level, Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying.
* Russia-Saudi Arabia statement is historical moment in
relations between OPEC members and non-OPEC nations, Interfax
quoted Novak as saying.
* Oil market rebalancing took too long, oil output freeze
would have helped, Interfax quoted Novak as saying.
* Russia is ready to join an oil output freeze deal if such
decision taken, oil output freeze would help oil markets, TASS
news agency quoted Novak as saying.
* A high level of trust between Russia, Saudi Arabia allow
to jointly address global challenges, RIA news agency quoted
Novak as saying.
* Novak, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih to
meet in Algeria in September, then in October, in Vienna in
November, Russian energy ministry said in a statement.
* Russia, Saudi Arabia move to a strategic energy
partnership; to set up a working group to monitor oil market,
work out recommendations to ensure its stability, Interfax
quoted Novak as saying.
* Russia, Saudi Arabia note instability on oil market, TASS
reported citing a joint statement issued on the sideline of G20
summit on Monday.
