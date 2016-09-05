Sept 5 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak says:

* Iran should be given right to reach pre-sanctions oil output level, Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying.

* Russia-Saudi Arabia statement is historical moment in relations between OPEC members and non-OPEC nations, Interfax quoted Novak as saying.

* Oil market rebalancing took too long, oil output freeze would have helped, Interfax quoted Novak as saying.

* Russia is ready to join an oil output freeze deal if such decision taken, oil output freeze would help oil markets, TASS news agency quoted Novak as saying.

* A high level of trust between Russia, Saudi Arabia allow to jointly address global challenges, RIA news agency quoted Novak as saying.

* Novak, Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih to meet in Algeria in September, then in October, in Vienna in November, Russian energy ministry said in a statement.

* Russia, Saudi Arabia move to a strategic energy partnership; to set up a working group to monitor oil market, work out recommendations to ensure its stability, Interfax quoted Novak as saying.

* Russia, Saudi Arabia note instability on oil market, TASS reported citing a joint statement issued on the sideline of G20 summit on Monday. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)