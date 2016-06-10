BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
June 10 Russia's Novatek-led Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project said on Friday:
* It has received its first 1 billion Euro ($1.13 billion) financing tranche from Russia's Sberbank and Gazprombank ;
* Under the agreement signed in April, two banks are to lend Yamal LNG loans worth 3.6 billion Euros in total . Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.