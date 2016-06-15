BRIEF-Alvopetro qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
June 15 Mechel :
* Reports the appointment of Sergey Rezontov as the company's Chief Financial Officer;
* Says during his eight years in Mechel, Rezontov worked his way from a specialist to a division director;
* Prior to his appointment, Rezontov, 32, headed Mechel's financial department since 2014.
* He will replace Andrey Slivchenko who left Mechel in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Alvopetro announces operational update and first quarter financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization by Turkey.