Oct 26 X5 Retail Group NV says:
* Q3 2016 net profit at 6.87 billion roubles ($110.41
million), up 65.9 percent from 4.14 billion roubles in Q3 2015;
* Q3 EBITDA at 19.86 billion roubles, up 39.3 percent from
14.26 billion roubles in Q3 2015
* Q3 EBITDA margin at 7.8 percent versus 7.3 percent in Q3
2015.
* Q3 revenue grew 30.7 percent year-on-year to 256.25
billion roubles from 196.09 billion roubles in Q3 2015.
* Net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 2.15x as of Sept. 30,
2016, the lowest since Dec. 31, 2009.
($1 = 62.2209 roubles)
