Oct 9 Megafon says:
* Q3 2016 net profit fell 52.3 percent year-on-year to 6.346
billion roubles ($99 million);
* Q3 revenue down 0.2 percent year-on-year to 81.115 billion
roubles;
* Q3 OIBDA down 10.7 percent year-on-year to 32.285 billion
roubles;
* Q3 OIBDA margin at 39.8 percent vs 44.5 percent in Q3
2015;
* Maintains full-year 2016 revenue guidance; sees OIBDA at
no less than 118 billion roubles and capital expenditures at no
more than 68 billion roubles.
($1 = 64.0970 roubles)
