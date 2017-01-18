Jan 18 PIK Group says:
* Q4 total cash collections at 33.3 billion roubles ($561.6
million), up 43.3 percent year on year;
* Q4 cash collections from real estate sales at 28.6 billion
roubles, up 46.2 percent year on year;
* Seven new projects were put on sale in Q4, which
contributed to the increase in sales;
* FY 2016 total cash collections at 101.2 billion roubles,
up 47.2 percent; 2016 cash collections from real estate sales at
87.4 billion roubles, up 58.9 percent;
* Expects total cash collections of 190-200 billion roubles
in 2017;
* Sees total new sales to customers at 1.7-1.9 million sq.
m.;
* Says share of mortgage-backed sales reached 50.0 percent
in 2016.
($1 = 59.2966 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)