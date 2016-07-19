BRIEF-Joyfull starts to discuss restructuring
* Says it will integrate family restaurant business in east of Kinki on Jan. 1, 2018
July 19 Russia's Rusagro says:
* Q2 revenue in sugar segment down 1 percent year-on-year to 9.4 billion roubles ($149 million);
* Q2 revenue in meat segment down 7 percent year-on-year to 4.2 billion roubles;
* Q2 revenue in agriculture segment up 61 percent year-on-year at 1.1 billion roubles;
* Q2 revenue in oil and fat segment up 41 percent year-on-year at 5.8 billion roubles. ($1 = 63.1329 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* partners with Revel Systems Inc; partnership involves opening 30,000+ terminals in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: