Aug 29 Norilsk Nickel :
* Norilsk is in talks over a new credit facility with a
syndicate of Western banks, plans to announce it in autumn,
Chief Financial Officer Sergey Malyshev said;
* Malyshev did not disclose the size of the facility, said
Norilsk aims to keep available credit facilities at $2 billion
in future;
* Norilsk is on track to sell the remaining 2,000 tonnes of
nickel and 5,000 tonnes of copper from its accumulated stocks in
the second half of 2016;
* Norilsk to invest the remaining $100 million out of total
$250 million of its previously announced investment into Rosa
Khutor, a ski resort part-owned by one of its shareholders,
early next year;
* Norilsk also said in its presentation that its EBITDA
margin is expected to remain broadly stable in the second half
of 2016.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)