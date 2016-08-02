BRIEF-Kodaco says conversion of 9th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its 9th series convertible bonds have been converted into 1.9 million shares of the co, at 2,205 won/share
Aug 2 Magnit says:
* The board of directors has recommended paying a dividend of 84.60 roubles ($1.26) per share on first half 2016 results.
* Total payout seen at 8 billion roubles.
* Shareholders of record on the company's books as of Sept. 23, 2016, are entitled to the interim dividend. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.9278 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Monster Digital Inc says as of March 31, 2017, incurred cumulative net losses from its inception of approximately $34 million - sec filing