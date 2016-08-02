BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Russia's PhosAgro says:
* H1 fertilizer production up 8.7 percent year-on-year.
* Sales rise 7.7 percent year-on-year.
* CEO says phosphate-based fertilizer consumption for the year to remain relatively stable. Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Moscow Bureau)
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.