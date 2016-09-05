Sept 5 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak
told reporters:
* There is no consensus inside OPEC whether Iran has already
reached pre-sanctions level
* We understand low oil prices are not good for production
or consumers
* We need to choose a month which will be benchmark for
production freeze
* Benchmark month could be from second half of 2016
* Russia ready to accept any month proposed
* Important for other countries to support the proposal
* We will discuss these issues in Algeria
* Oil prices should make projects profitable and attract
investments
* Says discussed different options, including oil output
cuts
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova)