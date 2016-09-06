Sept 6 TCS Group Holding Plc says:

* Q2 net profit at 2.5 billion roubles ($38.6 million), up from 0.4 billion roubles in Q2 2015 (Reuters poll: 1.97 billion roubles);

* Q2 net interest income at 9.3 billion roubles, up from 6.3 billion roubles in Q2 2015;

* Q2 non-performing loans (NPL) ratio at 10.9 percent;

* Return on equity (ROE) increased to 41.5 percent (Q2 2015: 7.6 percent);

* Expects its ROE to be comfortably above 30 percent in 2016;

* Expects net income for the year to be at the top end of its previously communicated guidance of 7-8 billion roubles; cost of risk and cost of funding at the lower end of the previously communicated range of 10-12 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8375 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)