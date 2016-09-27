Sept 27 Sberbank CIB, the corporate and
investment banking business of Russia's largest lender Sberbank
, said on Tuesday:
* Sberbank (Switzerland) AG has been granted international
membership of the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE), a global centre
for the physical trade of gold, silver and other precious
metals;
* The membership gives Sberbank CIB direct access to the
Chinese gold market;
* Sberbank CIB expects to supply between 50 and 60 tonnes of
bullion into the Asia region in 2017;
* Andrey Shemetov, Sberbank CIB head of global markets
department, commented: "The membership will open the opportunity
for us to participate in a greater capacity as a supplier to the
world's largest consumer of gold."
* Sberbank CIB is establishing a commodity hub in Western
Europe to support its existing centre of precious metal trading
in Moscow.
