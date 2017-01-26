Jan 26 Polymetal Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday:

* Polymetal sees 2017 mined gold output falling 2-3 percent globally and 5 percent in Russia;

* Polymetal needs to repay about $300 million of its debt in 2017, will refinance this amount;

* Polymetal is unlikely to be invited to take part in development of Sukhoi Log gold deposit;

* Believes bank financing is more attractive now than Eurobond issues.