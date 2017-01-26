Jan 26 Russia's largest gold producer Polyus said on Thursday, after its joint venture with Rostec won a state auction to develop the Sukhoi Log gold deposit:

* It believes the Sukhoi Log deposit is a unique asset, which perfectly fits Polyus portfolio of large-scale open-pit operations;

* Polyus expects to acquire a 23.9 percent stake in the joint venture from Rostec after obtaining the license for $141 million, paid in instalments over the next five years;

* Taking into account the fact that the Sukhoi Log and Verninskoye deposits' ores have similar mineral and chemical composition, Polyus will evaluate the applicability of the processing solutions implemented at Verninskoye to the Sukhoi Log deposit;

* Polyus expects a formal announcement of the auction results to be released by officials by the end of February, it may then take up to three months or potentially longer for Russia to issue the license for Sukhoi Log to the joint venture. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)