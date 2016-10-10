MOSCOW Oct 10 New car sales in Russia fell 10.9 percent year-on-year to 125,568 vehicles in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

"With nine months of the year completed, the market has finally crossed the 1 million threshold," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

"This is maybe not quite what we had hoped for at this point, but more than some pessimists had predicted for the whole year." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)