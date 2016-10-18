Oct 18 M.video :

* Says Q3 sales up 13 percent year-on-year to 53.8 billion roubles ($864.6 million);

* Says Q3 like-for-like sales up 10 percent year-on-year;

* Says had 388 stores as of Sept. 30, 2016, compared with 378 stores as of Dec. 31, 2015. Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)