Oct 20 Gruppa Kompaniy Pik Pao

* Russia's PIK Group says Q3 total cash collections at 26.1 billion roubles ($418.17 million), up 68.1 percent year on year

* PIK Group says Q3 cash collections from real estate sales at 23 billion roubles, up 85.8 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.4141 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Christian Lowe)